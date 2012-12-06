DHAKA Dec 6 Bangladesh bolstered their spin attack for the final two one-day internationals against West Indies by calling up left-armer Elias Sunny on Thursday.

"Sunny was added to the squad as we felt a spinner short in Wednesday's third match," said selector Minhajul Abedin. "West Indies were struggling against spinners but we were short of options. We missed Shakib badly in this game."

Bangladesh are without their main spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out after aggravating an injury in his right shinbone during a test match in Khulna last month.

The home side won the first two ODIs in Khulna but missed a chance to seal the five-match series in the third match in Dhaka which they lost by four wickets.

The fourth ODI is in Dhaka on Friday. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Robert Woodward)