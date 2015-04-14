April 14 West Indies mopped up the England tail on the second day of the first test, claiming the last five wickets for 42 runs to dismiss England for 399.

England had put themselves in a good position on the first day thanks to Ian Bell's knock of 143 and 83 from Joe Root but resuming on 341-5, the visitors failed to build momentum as the hosts struck back.

Seamer Kemar Roach finished with four for 94 after picking up two wickets in the morning session, with Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad both failing to add any runs to England's total.

Jerome Taylor started off with the early wicket of Ben Stokes (79) who found Jason Holder at gully.

Holder himself removed nightwatchman James Tredwell who edged an attempted drive to Darren Bravo at first slip.

Roach removed Buttler for a duck after his edge off a full length delivery was snaffled up by West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin.

Broad found Jermaine Blackwood at point from another full delivery to leave England at 361 for nine.

But the last wicket pairing of Chris Jordan (21 not out) and James Anderson (20) added 38, the third biggest partnership in the England innings, before Anderson mis-timed a shot off Marlon Samuels' off-spin to Holder at short cover.

West Indies reached lunch at 5-0.

