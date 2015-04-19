April 19 West Indies have dropped spinner Sulieman Benn for the second test against England starting in Grenada on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was added to the squad which drew the first match of the series in Antigua last week.

"We saw a really good display on the final day which earned us a draw," coach Phil Simmons told the West Indies Cricket Board website.

"We had some good moments in the first match and as a team we will look to improve when we play the second test," Simmons added.

"We believe we can win, and we will play to win. We know the areas where we need to improve and what is required to win." (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Douglas Beattie)