Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
April 19 West Indies have dropped spinner Sulieman Benn for the second test against England starting in Grenada on Tuesday.
Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was added to the squad which drew the first match of the series in Antigua last week.
"We saw a really good display on the final day which earned us a draw," coach Phil Simmons told the West Indies Cricket Board website.
"We had some good moments in the first match and as a team we will look to improve when we play the second test," Simmons added.
"We believe we can win, and we will play to win. We know the areas where we need to improve and what is required to win." (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Douglas Beattie)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.