April 22 Rain showers disrupted the first session of the second test between West Indies and England in Grenada on Wednesday with the hosts moving to 210 for five before lunch was taken early.

Marlon Samuels was still waiting to complete his seventh test century, heading to lunch unbeaten on 97 while captain Denesh Ramdin was 24 not out.

Just 8.5 overs were bowled in the session with West Indies adding 22 runs to their overnight score.

The first test in Antigua was drawn. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)