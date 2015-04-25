ST GEORGE'S, Grenada, April 25 James Anderson cut through the West Indies batting to provide England with a great chance of victory on the final day of the second test as the hosts collapsed to 286 for eight at lunch on Saturday.

West Indies lead by just 121 runs with two second innings wickets remaining after they lost six wickets in the morning session as Anderson took full advantage of the second new ball.

The England seamer claimed the crucial wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite (116) after the centurion could not keep down a sharply rising deliver which found Joe Root at gully.

Anderson then removed Shivnarine Chanderpaul, caught brilliantly by captain Alastair Cook in the slips, and Marlon Samuels, caught behind.

Anderson had a hand in the three other wickets to fall, catching Jermaine Blackwood at mid-off from Chris Jordan, running out Jason Holder and then snaffling up Kemar Roach's poor shot to mid-on off Moeen Ali.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Toby Davis)