April 30 England all-rounder Ben Stokes has a back problem and may miss the third and final test against West Indies in Bridgetown, Barbados starting on Friday.

If Stokes is sidelined England could bring in uncapped Yorkshire batsman Adam Lyth to open with captain Alastair Cook and drop Jonathan Trott down to number three in the order.

The tourists are 1-0 up in the series after winning the second test in Grenada by nine wickets.

"It is important we go into the summer Ashes against Australia in winning ways," Cook told a news conference on Thursday. "Winning becomes a habit and it gives confidence."

West Indies may select an all-pace attack because leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo is doubtful with a finger injury.

Jerome Taylor is ready to return after missing the second test and could line up alongside fellow pacemen Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach.

"We are one down so we need to play a little more aggressive and positive cricket," said skipper Denesh Ramdin. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)