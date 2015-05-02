BRIDGETOWN May 2 West Indies paceman Jerome Taylor wrapped up the England tail in rapid fashion on Saturday as the tourists were dimissed for 257 on the second morning of the third test.

England added just 17 runs to their overnight total and will be disappointed with that score on what looked to be a decent batting surface.

Taylor removed Chris Jordan (3), caught behind by captain Denesh Ramdin, and then clean bowled Stuart Broad (10)

Jos Buttler (3 not out) ran out of partners after James Anderson was bowled by a fine in-swinger from Taylor who ended with figures of three for 36.

England had won the toss and chosen to bat on the first day with captain Alastair Cook scoring 105. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Chadband)