BRIDGETOWN May 3 England were bowled out for 123 in their second innings on the third day of the third and final test leaving West Indies with a target of 192 to win and level the series at 1-1.

The home side's opening pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope survived one over from James Anderson before lunch on Sunday to go in at four without loss.

The target is certainly reachable for West Indies but the surface has rewarded good bowling -- for both seamers and spinners -- and a fascinating day remains.

Resuming on 39 for five, England were undone by a combination of Veerasammy Permaul's slow left-arm spin and Jason Holder's seam.

Local favourite Holder trapped England's Barbados born all-rounder Chris Jordan lbw and then yorked Stuart Broad with the next delivery.

Jos Buttler (35 not out) and James Anderson (2) put on a potentially important 25-run partnership before Jerome Taylor returned to the attack and had Anderson removed lbw after review.

