July 21 Indian won the toss and will bat on the first day of the first test against West Indies in Antigua on Thursday.

"It looks like a pretty hard surface, but a good even covering of grass. We just want to put some good runs on the board," India captain Virat Kohli said after making his decision.

The Antigua test is the first of a four-test series between the two teams in the Caribbean.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said: "It looks like a good track to bat on, albeit it has some grass cover on top."

India will play only five specialist batsmen, deciding to go instead with five specialist bowlers as well as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

West Indies have gone with a more traditional line-up, including leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo to balance the pace attack.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.)