Aug 9 Teenage fast bowler Alzarri Joseph made an impressive debut by collecting the prized scalp of Virat Kohli for three as West Indies enjoyed a good start to the third test against India in St Lucia on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, the hosts reduced India to 87 for three by lunch at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

West Indies, trailing 1-0 in the four-match series, struck first when opener Shikhar Dhawan (one) gloved a short ball from Shannon Gabriel to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich down the leg side.

Joseph, in his third over, then dismissed India captain Kohli as he fended a rising delivery to first slip.

Opener Lokesh Rahul was not perturbed by the early loss of two of his team mates, attacking at every opportunity and bringing up his 50 in 64 balls.

But off-spinner Roston Chase dismissed Rahul with the next delivery, caught at short fine leg.

Earlier, India made three changes to the team that drew the second test, number five batsman Rohit Sharma coming in for Cheteshwar Pujara, spinner Ravindra Jadeja replacing Amit Mishra and paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar preferred to Umesh Yadav.

West Indies made two changes. Opener Leon Johnson replaced Rajendra Chandrika while 19-year-old Joseph was preferred to leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Joseph's inclusion gave the home side a four-pronged pace attack for the first time this series. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez)