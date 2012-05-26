(Updates at close)
* Second century of series for England skipper
* Big partnership with aggressive Pietersen
* West Indies centurions ousted by Bresnan
NOTTINGHAM, England, May 26 Captain Andrew
Strauss hit his second century in as many matches to leave
England in the driving seat and in clear sight of West Indies'
first innings score of 370 at close on the second day of the
second test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.
England had reached 259-2 with Strauss on 102 and the
aggressive Kevin Pietersen on 72.
It was the 21st century of Strauss's career and puts him
only one short of England's joint record holders Wally Hammond,
Colin Cowdrey and Geoff Boycott.
It also underlined the captain's full return to form after a
modest 18-month spell broken only by his century in the first
test at Lord's last week.
Strauss and Pietersen came together on a flat pitch with the
score on 123 and proceeded to hand out hefty punishment to the
tourists' attack in a superb display of stroke-making.
It was the first time the two had enjoyed a century
partnership together and in perfect conditions they look full of
runs going into Sunday's third day.
Strauss ended the day with 18 fours to his name, Pietersen
with 10 fours and a six.
Paceman Kemar Roach had helped the England cause early on
with eight no-balls in his first 10 overs. He twice had Alastair
Cook out caught behind by Denesh Ramdin off his bowling only for
no-balls to be called.
Cook was finally dismissed for 24 - caught with some justice
by Ramdin - but off the bowling of Ravi Rampaul.
Earlier, England talisman Tim Bresnan blew away West Indies'
main resistance with the key wickets of Marlon Samuels (117) and
Darren Sammy (106).
Resuming on 304 for six, West Indies had started the day
well with captain Sammy reaching his maiden test century from
his overnight 88 and Samuels looking comfortable after notching
his third international ton on Friday.
But paceman Bresnan - who has been on the winning side in
all of his 12 tests to date for England - was having none of it,
first removing Sammy and then Samuels, both caught.
Roach was the third Bresnan victim of the morning, caught
for seven, and Graeme Swann wrapped up the innings when Matt
Prior stumped Shane Shillingford for 16.
Bresnan topped the bowling with four for 104 from his 27
overs.
England lead the three-match series 1-0 after a five-wicket
win in the first test at Lord's.
(Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by Mark Meadows and Martyn
Herman)