NOTTINGHAM, England May 26 England talisman Tim Bresnan blew away West Indies' main resistance with three key wickets on the second day of the second test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Resuming on 304 for six, the tourists were all out for 370 with Bresnan ending with four for 104. England went into lunch on eight for no wicket.

West Indies had started the day well with captain Darren Sammy reaching his maiden test century from his overnight 88 and Marlon Samuels looking comfortable after notching his third international ton on Friday.

But paceman Bresnan - who has been on the winning side in all of his 12 tests to date for England - was having none of it, first removing Sammy for 106 and then Samuels for 117, both caught.

The West Indies pair had put on 204 for the seventh wicket, a record at Trent Bridge.

Kemar Roach was the third Bresnan victim of the morning, caught for seven, and Graeme Swann wrapped up the innings when Matt Prior stumped Shane Shillingford for 16.

The Windies total was much better than they might have hoped for midway through day one when they dipped to 136-6 but in perfect conditions at Trent Bridge it may not be enough.

The home side had a lucky escape in the five overs before lunch, Alastair Cook being superbly caught behind by Denesh Ramdin off Roach only for a no-ball to be called.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after a five-wicket win in the first test at Lord's. (Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by Mark Meadows)