(Adds captains' quotes)

* Samuels defiant but England clinch easy win

* Strauss and Cook set up nine-wicket success

* Eight-wicket Bresnan man of the match

NOTTINGHAM, England, May 28 England raced to a series win over West Indies with a nine-wicket victory on the fourth day of the second test at Trent Bridge on Monday after being set a modest target of 108.

Captain Andrew Strauss (45) and Alastair Cook (43 not out) took England near the finishing line soon after tea and Jonathan Trott (17 not out) helped complete the task at 111-1.

England are 2-0 up in the three-test series after a five-wicket win at Lord's in the first match.

"We are delighted to win but again it was quite hard work at times," Strauss told Sky Sports.

"We got ourselves in positions where we felt we could really take the game by the scruff of the neck but all credit to the West Indies they came back at us.

"It's been a hot, hard four days and there were some really good performances from the lads for a well-earned victory."

Marlon Samuels had held up the home side with a defiant 76 not out, helping lift West Indies from a desperate 61-6 overnight in their second innings to 165 all out.

It was another fine knock by Samuels, who also topscored in the first innings with 117, but, captain Darren Sammy apart, he laboured virtually alone.

With the last man at the crease, Samuels thrashed the spin of Graeme Swann for two sixes and a four in what proved to be the penultimate over of the innings.

All-rounder Tim Bresnan had earlier dismissed Sammy for 25 to secure his fourth lbw victim of the innings and end a stout partnership of 49 with Samuels.

Sammy and Samuels had started the day with the tourists leading by three runs overall and badly needing a repeat of the their first innings heroics when Sammy also hit a century.

The pair responded boldly but Bresnan finally trapped Sammy, winding up with four for 37 to go with the four wickets he took in the first innings.

Bresnan, whose patient 39 not out boosted England to 428 all out on Sunday, is proving a talisman for the team, having now won all 13 tests he has played, and was named man of the match.

FINE SHAPE

Strauss, who fell in the second innings to the off-spin of that man Samuels, is in fine shape too with centuries in both tests ending an 18-month barren spell.

The third test starts at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 7 and West Indies face a tough task to salvage something.

Sammy said: "We really have to consider how we go about playing our cricket. We have been playing for a while now and we're not learning so something has to be done.

"We just have to be more focused, continue working hard and put a higher price on our wickets."

Strauss and his men will likely face a tougher task this summer in a three-match series against South Africa starting on July 19 at The Oval. (Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by Justin Palmer)