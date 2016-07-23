India dismissed Darren Bravo just before lunch to leave West Indies on 90 for three in their first innings at lunch on day three of the first test in Antigua on Saturday.

The tourists remained firmly in control overall, 476 runs ahead after declaring at 566-8 late on day two.

Honours were just about even in the morning session as India picked up two wickets while West Indies patiently added 59 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

The hosts had resumed at 31-1 and opener Kraigg Brathwaite offered dogged resistance, reaching 46 not out off 141 balls, with veteran Marlon Samuels (0) also at the crease at lunch.

Nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo displayed some decent resistance, compiling a painstaking 12 before he was stumped by Wriddhiman Saha off leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

Bravo came to the crease and advanced to 11 before needlessly chasing a short delivery by paceman Mohammed Shami and getting an edge to the keeper.

Shami (2-23) was the pick of India's attack, as captain Virat Kohli enjoyed using his options after the visitors chose a team containing five specialist bowlers.

While the odds still favour an India victory, West Indies could at least take consolation from their early resistance.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)