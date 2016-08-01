The weather gods gave West Indies a lifeline in their quest to avoid defeat in the second test against India when rain washed out the final session of day three in Kingston, Jamaica on Monday.

India built a first-innings lead of 304 runs before captain Virat Kohli declared at 500 for nine just before tea as light rain fell at Sabina Park.

But the showers persisted and the India bowlers did not get a chance to have a crack at the West Indies top order.

Play is scheduled to resume 30 minutes early on Tuesday at 9.30 AM local time (1430 GMT), but the forecast is for more rain, with a tropical wave heading towards the island.

India lead the four-test series after winning the first match in Antigua last week.

Ajinkya Rahane scored his seventh test century, and the third in four innings, compiling an unbeaten 108 off 237 balls. He made 127 and 100 not out against South Africa in Delhi in December.

Rahane brought up his century with a somewhat lucky boundary when he edged off-spinner Roston Chase between the wicketkeeper and first slip.

"Everyone expected at some point he would up the tempo a bit, but he just played his natural role," said retired West Indies batting great Viv Richards of Rahane.

"It was a perfect example of what this guy is all about where batsmanship is concerned."

Richards added that although Rahane batted mostly conservatively, a towering six over cover demonstrated the quality to switch gears when necessary.

"That's a class shot. When he needs to up the tempo, he certainly looks like he does have the quality to get that done."

The West Indies bowlers stuck to their task well, keeping the India batsmen subdued for long periods.

It took the visitors 171 overs to compile their mammoth total as they scored at less than three runs per over.

Chase (5-121) returned the best figures and was on a hat-trick after dismissing Amit Mishra (caught bat-pad for 21) and

Mohammed Shami for a golden duck.

Captain Jason Holder got little reward for his efforts, conceding only 72 runs from 34.2 lively overs.

He picked up only one wicket, his first of the series, when he trapped Wriddhiman Saha lbw for 47.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ed Osmond)