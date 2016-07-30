Fast bowler Ishant Sharma produced a devastating opening spell as India tore through the West Indies top order, picking up two early wickets on the first day of the second test in Jamaica on Saturday.

India had the Windies on the ropes at seven for three wickets inside six overs, before an aggressive Jermaine Blackwood and a subdued Marlon Samuels gave the home team a lifeline with a partnership of 81 at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Blackwood, coming off a pair in the first test, decided attack was the best form of defence, hammering four sixes and seven boundaries in an entertaining 62 at a run-a-ball.

But he fell just before lunch, adjudged leg before wicket to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, leaving the Windies reeling on 88 for four at the break, with Samuels on 14 and Roston Chase yet to score.

Blackwood's drama-filled knock included a vociferous shout for caught-behind off leg-spinner Amit Mishra but English umpire Ian Gould was unmoved.

The Indians had nobody but themselves to blame because they refuse to accept the video review system that the rest of the cricket world has embraced, and therefore had no recourse to appeal the decision.

But soon afterwards they reaped the benefit of the system when Blackwood was given out lbw.

A replay showed the ball would barely have clipped the outside of leg stump, which meant Blackwood would have survived if the Windies had the ability to appeal the decision.

Earlier, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and batted, deciding to take his chances on a pitch that retained a fair covering of grass, though it was not the greentop that some were expecting.

Sharma exacted plenty of movement off the seam in his opening spell, picking up two quick wickets as Kraigg Brathwaite (one) fended a short ball to forward short leg, before Darren Bravo was caught at second slip for a golden duck.

Opener Rajendra Chandrika (five) went soon afterwards, caught at gully off Mohammed Shami.

Samuels, batting at number four for the Windies, defended grimly early, taking 30 balls to get off the mark.

But he was still there at lunch on a pitch that was already starting to turn.

