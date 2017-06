KHULNA, Bangladesh West Indies declared their first innings at 648 for nine on the fourth day of the second test against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Saturday. Scores: Bangladesh 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah 76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90, Darren Sammy 3-74) v West Indies 648-9 (Marlon Samuels 260, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 150 not out, Darren Bravo 127; Shakib Al Hasan 4-151, Sohag Gazi 3-167).