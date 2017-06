KHULNA, Bangladesh Bangladesh were all out for 387 runs in their first innings on the second day of the second test against West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Bangladesh on Thursday. Scores: Bangladesh 387 all out (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah 76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90, Darren Sammy 3-74) (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford)