Scores: West Indies 527-4 declared (Shivnarine Chanderpaul 203 not out, Denesh Ramdin 126 not out, Kieran Powell 117) and 273 all out (Kieran Powell 110, Darren Bravo 76; Sohag Gazi 6-74) v Bangladesh 556 all out (Naeem Islam 108, Nasir Hossain 96, Shakib Al Hasan 89, Tamim Iqbal 72, Mahmudullah 62). (Compiled by Azad Majumder, editing by Nick Mulvenney)