Cricket-S.Africa win series after third NZ test ends in rainy draw
WELLINGTON, March 29 The final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
(Corrects Best's figures)
Dec 4 New Zealand declared their first innings closed at 609 for nine shortly after tea on the second day of the first test against West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.
Scores: New Zealand 609-9 (R. Taylor 217 not out, B. McCullum 113, H. Rutherford 62, P. Fulton 61; T.Best 3-148)
WELLINGTON, March 29 Heavy overnight rain delayed the start of play on the final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.
March 28 Taskin Ahmed became the fifth Bangladesh bowler to claim a one-day hat-trick before incessant rain washed out the second match of the series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Tuesday.