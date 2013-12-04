(Corrects Best's figures)

Dec 4 New Zealand declared their first innings closed at 609 for nine shortly after tea on the second day of the first test against West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Scores: New Zealand 609-9 (R. Taylor 217 not out, B. McCullum 113, H. Rutherford 62, P. Fulton 61; T.Best 3-148)

