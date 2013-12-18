Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Dec 19 West Indies were 71 for one at lunch on the first day of the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.
Scores:
West Indies 71-1 v New Zealand (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.