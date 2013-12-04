Cricket-S.Africa win series after third NZ test ends in rainy draw
WELLINGTON, March 29 The final day of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
Dec 5 West Indies were 159 for five, a deficit of 450 runs, at lunch on the third day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
Scores: New Zealand 609-9 dec. (R. Taylor 217 not out, B. McCullum 113, H. Rutherford 62, P. Fulton 61; T.Best 3-148) v West Indies 159-5 (S. Chanderpaul 62 not out; T. Southee 4-43)
March 28 Taskin Ahmed became the fifth Bangladesh bowler to claim a one-day hat-trick before incessant rain washed out the second match of the series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Tuesday.