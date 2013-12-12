Venus all smiles after straight sets win
Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
WELLINGTON Rain has continued to affect play on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.
The players were unable to return to the field after lunch due to the persistent drizzle that has swept across the Wellington region.
New Zealand were dismissed for 441 in the final over before lunch, with the rain just beginning to drift across the ground.
The West Indies had been due to start their first innings at around 2:25 p.m. local time (0125 GMT).
Groundstaff had suggested play was unlikely to resume before 1600 if the rain stopped.
Play in the first session was delayed about 75 minutes before New Zealand resumed their first innings.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Ian Ransom)
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho cannot see his side slipping below local rivals Everton by the end of the season as the teams gear up for a Premier League Merseyside derby on Saturday.
PARIS An international friendly between African rivals Senegal and the Ivory Coast near Paris was abandoned on Monday as fans invaded the pitch and confronted the players, local media reported.