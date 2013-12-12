WELLINGTON Rain has continued to affect play on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

The players were unable to return to the field after lunch due to the persistent drizzle that has swept across the Wellington region.

New Zealand were dismissed for 441 in the final over before lunch, with the rain just beginning to drift across the ground.

The West Indies had been due to start their first innings at around 2:25 p.m. local time (0125 GMT).

Groundstaff had suggested play was unlikely to resume before 1600 if the rain stopped.

Play in the first session was delayed about 75 minutes before New Zealand resumed their first innings.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Ian Ransom)