WELLINGTON Tim Southee captured three wickets in quick succession to put New Zealand in a strong position at tea on the third day of the second test against West Indies on Friday.

The visitors were 135 for five at the break in their second innings after they had been asked to follow on having been bowled out for 193 in the morning session when Trent Boult took five wickets in 15 balls.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (18 not out) and wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin (15) were together at tea, still 113 runs from making the hosts bat again.

Kirk Edwards and Kieran Powell had resumed after lunch on 45 without loss and pushed on to 74 before Southee softened up the left-handed Powell with some short deliveries then bowled a full swinging delivery that clattered into his stumps.

The dismissal sparked a collapse with Darren Bravo lasting just two balls when he was caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling off a rising delivery from Neil Wagner.

Edwards was then snapped up by a diving Kane Williamson in the gully for 35 off Southee before Corey Anderson snaffled Marlon Samuels at third slip for 12 off Southee to leave the visitors in deep trouble at 94 for four.

The last recognised batsmen, Chanderpaul and Narsingh Deonarine, temporarily halted the loss of wickets and moved to 117 before Deonarine chopped a short Boult delivery back on to his stumps to be dismissed for 12.

Boult had earlier torn through the West Indians' first innings and New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on with the tourists 248 runs adrift of the hosts' first innings of 441.

Bowling full and straight, Boult reduced West Indies from 175 for four to 188 for nine, having Samuels and Deonarine caught behind the wicket and then bowling three of the tailenders.

The visitors had resumed the day on 158 for four and began positively with Samuels and Deonarine scoring at a quick clip before Boult struck.

He had Deonarine caught by Ross Taylor at first slip for 22, then had Samuels flailing at a full delivery that caught an inside edge and went to wicketkeeper Watling for 60.

Boult then ran through the West Indies tail, bowling Darren Sammy, Shane Shillingford and Tino Best all for ducks in a devastating spell to finish with career-best figures of 6-40.

Southee finished off the innings by bowling Shannon Gabriel for a duck.

