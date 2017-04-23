Alonso looks to return to work with Indy 500 win
INDIANAPOLIS Fernando Alonso will be hoping to return to his McLaren Formula One day job next week with an Indianapolis 500 victory and another jewel in motor racing's Triple Crown.
Pakistan left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir claimed his first five-wicket haul since returning from a five-year ban on a rain-shortened second day of the first test against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.
Only 11.3 overs were bowled, with the home team advancing to 278 for nine wickets at a soggy Sabina Park.
Amir claimed the two wickets to fall, dismissing tail-enders Devendra Bishoo for 28 and Alzarri Joseph for a duck while captain Jason Holder remained unbeaten on 55 at stumps.
Amir (5-41) returned to the Pakistan test team last year after serving a five-year ban for spot-fixing.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.