Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Yasir picked up six for 63 as West Indies were dismissed for just 152 in their second innings after resuming on 93 for four on the final day at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Pakistan, needing only 32 to win in their second innings, made heavy weather of the formalities, losing three quick wickets before captain Misbah-ul-Haq clinched victory in style with consecutive sixes off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Misbah was rewarded for his bold decision to bowl first after winning the toss last Friday.

Though West Indies made what appeared a respectable 286 in their first innings, it did not prove enough once Pakistan compiled 407 and a familiar second innings collapse left them pondering another home defeat.

The Caribbean team have also now gone seven tests at home without a win.

"The bowlers did well, especially (Mohammad) Amir in the first innings and Yasir, especially in the second innings getting six on a still battable pitch," Misbah said in an on-field interview.

The 42-year-old Misbah also added that he had no plans to reconsider his decision to retire after the current series.

"I have always said if you are not enjoying, you need to go. I am not the kind of person who lingers on. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the boys."

It was a match of fine individual Pakistan performances, with fast bowler Amir taking 6-44 in the first innings, his best return since 2010, while Yasir was similarly impressive in the second innings, picking up the man of the match award.

Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to reach 10,000 career test runs, while Misbah had the dubious honour of being the first from his nation to be stranded on 99 not out.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, not for the first time of late, admitted his team had been outplayed.

"Not enough runs in the first innings," he said. "Lost early wickets again in the second innings. Yasir Shah did bowl well, but we could have batted a lot better."

Holder, however, said he retained full confidence in his team.

One bright spot for him was the performance of Kieran Powell, who scored 33 and 49 in his first test in nearly three years.

