April 25 Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Yasir picked up six for 63 as the West Indies were dismissed for just 152 in their second innings after resuming on 93 for four on the final day at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Needing only 32 to win in their second innings, Pakistan made heavy weather of the formalities, losing three quick wickets before Misbah-ul-Haq clinched victory in style with a six off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

The three-test series continues with the second match starting in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ian Chadband)