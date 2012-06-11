By Richard Sydenham
| BIRMINGHAM, England, June 11
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 11 England must
improve on the test performances against West Indies if they are
to succeed in their next challenge against South Africa,
according to captain Andrew Strauss.
Strauss's team sealed a 2-0 series win over West Indies on
Monday after the rain-affected third and final test was
abandoned as a draw.
England dropped four catches in one innings and allowed the
last-wicket pair of Denesh Ramdin (107 not out) and number 11
Tino Best (95) to share a stand of 143.
The three-match South Africa series, which starts at The
Oval on July 19, will decide whether England remain top of the
world rankings or the Proteas leapfrog them.
"We go into our next test assignment in pretty good fettle
and feeling pretty confident," Strauss told reporters. "We are
also aware there are definitely areas in which we need to
improve.
"It wasn't a perfect performance by us in the little play we
did have here and that is frustrating. We dropped a few catches
and you don't want to be in a situation where number 11 gets 95
all that often."
No play was possible in three of the five days in the third
test at Edgbaston, England reaching 221 for five in reply to
West Indies first innings 426.
"We found ourselves under a bit of pressure with the bat but
there were still some good performances," said Strauss.
West Indies skipper Darren Sammy said his team needed to be
more consistent.
"We competed but we didn't compete for long enough over an
extended period of time," he explained.
"Looking at the three test matches we scored over 300 in
each with our top-order not contributing. To do that was a plus
for us.
"I remember watching England against India (in 2011) and
India had a strong batting lineup and they hardly reached 300 so
credit to our guys who went out there and performed well for the
team," added Sammy.
"We competed against Australia (in April) and should have
won and at crucial moments we faltered and crumbled and that's
what happened again in England. If you subtract the sessions
when we were really bad, we were up there competing."
Ramdin was fined 20 percent of his match fee for holding up
a handwritten message for former West Indies captain Viv
Richards who had criticised him before his century.
The match referee said the wicketkeeper-batsman had brought
the game into disrepute.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)