WELLINGTON Dec 13 West Indies will probably spend the weekend trying to get their bowling lengths right before they head to Hamilton to try and save their three-match series after New Zealand won the second test by an innings and 73 runs inside three days on Friday.

New Zealand's pace bowlers captured 16 wickets in 67.4 overs on Friday, with Trent Boult taking a career-best 10 for 80, including one spell of five wickets in 15 balls in the first innings.

The home side bowled a fuller length on the Basin Reserve wicket that allowed the ball to swing and seam as well as force the West Indies batsmen to play shots at more deliveries, which the tourists' captain said they must learn from.

"The seamers have got to get the wickets and we've not been able to do that," Darren Sammy told reporters. "If you look at our pitch maps we will probably be scattered all over the place.

"If I look at the New Zealand bowlers they'll be hitting that fuller, six-metre length more often than us which is where you tend to create most chances ... and the New Zealand seamers have been getting wickets."

Sammy was disappointed that after he had won two tosses and immediately inserted New Zealand at University Oval and then the Basin Reserve his side had not managed to take advantage of bowler-friendly conditions.

Indeed, Sammy felt that his bowlers had the best of the bowling conditions in both games and had still allowed New Zealand to score 600 runs in their first innings in Dunedin and then 440 in Wellington.

"So far we've got two grassy tops and ...I think we've had the better part of the pitch on both occasions .. and we've not been able to get the wickets," he said.

"We've got to learn from the opposition. We are in their back yard and what they're doing, I think it's quite simple and basic."

With the match only lasting three days, both sides have two days to spare before they head to Hamilton for the third and final match that starts on Dec. 19.

While not wanting to speak for coach Ottis Gibson's plans for their 'down time', Sammy said he felt they would probably be out in the nets trying to adjust their game.

"With that display, probably the coach will not be too happy with us getting any days off," Sammy added.

"We'll be probably in the nets tomorrow trying to get more accustomed to these conditions. I wouldn't blame him if that happens.

"But sometimes you just probably need a little time to do some mental work and visualise and just step away from the game a little bit and rebound and come back stronger." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)