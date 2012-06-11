BIRMINGHAM, England, June 11 The start of the final day of the third test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston was delayed by rain on Monday, virtually ruling out any other result than a draw.

A majority of the outfield remained covered and rain was forecast for most of Monday, presenting little prospect of any more play in a match that lost the first two days to wet weather.

England, who lead the three-match series 2-0, ended the fourth day on 221 for five in their first innings in response to the West Indies' 426.

Ian Bell was 76 not out with nightwatchman Steven Finn yet to score. Bell requires another 24 runs to become the first Warwickshire player to score a test century on his home ground of Edgbaston.

On Sunday, the tourists were boosted by a West Indies record 10th-wicket partnership of 143 by wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin (107 not out) and Tino Best, whose innings of 95 was the highest score ever recorded in tests by a number 11.