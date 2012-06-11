BIRMINGHAM, England, June 11 The start of the
final day of the third test between England and West Indies at
Edgbaston was delayed by rain on Monday, virtually ruling out
any other result than a draw.
A majority of the outfield remained covered and rain was
forecast for most of Monday, presenting little prospect of any
more play in a match that lost the first two days to wet
weather.
England, who lead the three-match series 2-0, ended the
fourth day on 221 for five in their first innings in response to
the West Indies' 426.
Ian Bell was 76 not out with nightwatchman Steven Finn yet
to score. Bell requires another 24 runs to become the first
Warwickshire player to score a test century on his home ground
of Edgbaston.
On Sunday, the tourists were boosted by a West Indies record
10th-wicket partnership of 143 by wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin
(107 not out) and Tino Best, whose innings of 95 was the highest
score ever recorded in tests by a number 11.