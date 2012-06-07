BIRMINGHAM, England, June 7 The start of the
third test between England and West Indies was delayed due to
rain on Thursday, while England wicketkeeper Matt Prior was
passed fit after suffering from an eye infection.
Heavy overnight rain in Birmingham prevented the players
from even practicing before the scheduled start of 11 a.m. (1000
GMT).
The square was totally covered while ground staff mopped up
the saturated outfield as light rain continued to fall and there
was little likelihood of a start before lunch.
Prior, meantime, was reported to have had the infection on
Wednesday afternoon and reserve keeper Steven Davies was called
up as a precaution. However, on Thursday, the England team
management announced that Prior would be ok to retain his place.
England are seeking to sweep the series 3-0 after wins at
Lord's and Trent Bridge. They will make at least one change to
the team after omitting James Anderson on a rotation policy and
either Graham Onions or Steven Finn will replace him.
West Indies are set to make more changes with off-spinner
Sunil Narine likely to play and Tino Best or Fidel Edwards will
replace injured fast bowler Kemar Roach.
(Editing by John O'Brien)