LONDON, June 22 Heavy rain forced umpires to
abandon the third and final one-day cricket match between
England and West Indies at Headingley on Friday, although the
result had little bearing on the series which England were
leading 2-0.
Morning play was halted due to the deluge that swamped large
areas of the outfield and lunch was called early but, after an
afternoon inspection, officials called off the game.
England had wrapped up the series on Tuesday with an
eight-wicket win at The Oval in London.
England's Twenty20 side play West Indies on Sunday at Trent
Bridge.
