LONDON, June 22 Heavy rain forced umpires to abandon the third and final one-day cricket match between England and West Indies at Headingley on Friday, although the result had little bearing on the series which England were leading 2-0.

Morning play was halted due to the deluge that swamped large areas of the outfield and lunch was called early but, after an afternoon inspection, officials called off the game.

England had wrapped up the series on Tuesday with an eight-wicket win at The Oval in London.

England's Twenty20 side play West Indies on Sunday at Trent Bridge. (Reporting by Mark Pangallo; Editing by Clare Fallon)