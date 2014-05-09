May 9 Wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin was named on Friday as captain of the West Indies test team, the West Indies Cricket Board said on its Twitter feed.

The 29-year-old Ramdin will take over from all-rounder Darren Sammy who will remain as the Twenty20 skipper.

Sammy was appointed test captain in 2010 and led them to series victories over Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and New Zealand but his overall record was eight wins and 12 defeats, including five in the last six matches.

Ramdin's will lead West Indies in the three-test home series against New Zealand starting in Kingston, Jamaica on June 8.

The Trinidadian right-hander has played 56 tests, scoring 2,235 runs at an average of 27.25, including four centuries, and taking 156 catches. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Justin Palmer)