McIlroy rues cruel ricochet that leaves him five back
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
Rain forced the first test between New Zealand and West Indies to be abandoned as a draw after tea on the fifth and final day at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.
Scores: New Zealand 609-9 dec. (R. Taylor 217 not out, B. McCullum 113, H. Rutherford 62, P. Fulton 61; T. Best 3-148) & 79-4 (S. Shillingford 4-26) v West Indies 213 (S. Chanderpaul 76; T. Southee 4-52) & 507 (D. Bravo 218, D. Sammy 80, K. Edwards 59, N. Deonarine 52) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose said a couple of key mistakes kept him from having a run at the lead in Friday's second round at the U.S. Masters and expected calm weather and faster greens to play to his strengths this weekend.