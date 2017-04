UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v Pakistan scoreboard

April 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan on Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana Pakistan Innings Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Gabriel 5 Kamran Akmal c Hope b Joseph 21 Babar Azam not out 125 Mohammad Hafeez st Hope b Nurse 32 Shoaib Malik c Hope b Bishoo 9 Sarfraz Ahmed c Wa