KOLKATA Nov 17 India beat West Indies by an innings and 15 runs in the second test at Eden Gardens to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday.

West Indies, following-on after being bowled out for 153, were dismissed for 463 runs in their second innings before tea on the fourth day.

Scores: India 631-7 declared (Gautam Gambhir 65, Rahul Dravid 119, Vangipurappu Laxman 176 not out, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 144) v West Indies 153 & 463 all out (Adrian Barath 62, Kirk Edwards 60, Darren Bravo 136, Marlon Samuels 84; Umesh Yadav 4-80)