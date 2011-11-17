KOLKATA Nov 17 India beat West Indies by
an innings and 15 runs in the second test at Eden Gardens to
take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on
Thursday.
West Indies, following-on after being bowled out for 153,
were dismissed for 463 runs in their second innings before tea
on the fourth day.
Scores: India 631-7 declared (Gautam Gambhir 65, Rahul
Dravid 119, Vangipurappu Laxman 176 not out, Mahendra Singh
Dhoni 144) v West Indies 153 & 463 all out (Adrian Barath 62,
Kirk Edwards 60, Darren Bravo 136, Marlon Samuels 84; Umesh
Yadav 4-80)
