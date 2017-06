AHMEDABAD, India Dec 5 West Indies beat India by 16 runs in the third one-day international at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Scores: West Indies 260-5 in 50 overs (M. Samuels 58) v India 244 all out in 46.5 overs (R. Sharma 95; R. Rampaul 4-57).

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing Toby Davis; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket