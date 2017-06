(Adds detail)

June 16 England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series when they beat West Indies by 114 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis scoring system after a rain-affected one-day international in Southampton on Saturday:

Scores:

England 288-6 in 50 overs (I. Bell 126, M. Samuels 2-43)

West Indies 172 all out in 33.4 overs (D.R. Smith 56, T. Bresnan 4-34)