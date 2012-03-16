Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, March 16 Australia beat West Indies by 64 runs in the first one day international on Friday: Scores: Australia 204 for eight from 50 overs (D. Warner 40, G. Bailey 48; Dwayne Bravo 3-58); West Indies 140 all out in 32.2 overs (X. Doherty 4-49) (Reporting By Simon Evans)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.