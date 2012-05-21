Cricket-New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
LONDON May 21 England beat the West Indies by five wickets after lunch on the final day of the first test at Lord's on Monday.
Scores:
West Indies 243 (S. Chanderpaul 87 not out, S. Broad 7-72)& 345 (S. Chanderpaul 91, M. Samuels 86) v England 398 (A. Strauss 122, I. Bell 61, J. Trott 58) & 193-5 (A. Cook 79, I. Bell 63 not out) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.