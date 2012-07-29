CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
July 29 West Indies beat New Zealand by nine wickets on Sunday in Antigua to win the first of the two-test series.
Scores: New Zealand 351 (M.Guptill 97, S.Narine 5-132) & 272 (M.Guptill 67, B.McCullum 84, K.Roach 5-60); West Indies 522 (C.Gayle 150, K.Powell 134, N.Deonarine 79) & 102-1 (C.Gayle 64 not out) (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Wildey)
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.