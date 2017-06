KHULNA, Bangladesh Nov 30 Bangladesh beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first one-day international of the five-match series at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Friday.

Scores: West Indies 199 all out in 46.5 overs (Sohag Gazi 4-29, Abdur Razzak 3-39) v Bangladesh 201-3 in 40.2 overs (Tamim Iqbal 58, Naeem Islam 50 not out). (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)