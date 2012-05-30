West Indies' Kemar Roach is treated by physiotherapist CJ Clark during a training session before Friday's second cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach has been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour with shin muscle soreness, the West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Kemar has been carrying this soreness for the last two matches, and in view of our upcoming schedule, we would like him to have the time to recover and prevent the onset of more serious injury," said West Indies team physiotherapist C.J.Clark.

A decision on a replacement for Roach has not been made.

West Indies trail the three-test series 2-0 after losing the second match by nine wickets at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Roach, who took six wickets in the first test and two at Trent Bridge, is the second member of the West Indies pace attack to return home after Shannon Gabriel suffered a back injury on his debut at Lord's.

"We still have an awful lot of cricket to play this year and we did not want to risk losing as valuable a player as Kemar for a long period," said West Indies coach Ottis Gibson.

"He has been outstanding with the ball for us so far this year and we are all gutted by his departure."

The third test starts at Edgbaston on June 7. England and West Indies then play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match.

