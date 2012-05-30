LONDON May 30 Off-spinner Sunil Narine has
replaced Kemar Roach in the West Indies side currently touring
England after the fast bowler returned home to Barbados on
Wednesday because of shin muscle soreness.
Narine, 24, has played eight one-day and two Twenty20
internationals but has yet to play in a test match. He has just
finished competing in the Indian Premier League where he took 24
wickets in six matches for the winners Kolkata Knight Riders.
West Indies play England in the third test in Birmingham
starting on June 7 after losing the first two matches. They then
play three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.
Roach, who took six wickets in the first test and two at
Trent Bridge, is the second member of the West Indies pace
attack to return home after Shannon Gabriel suffered a back
injury on his debut at Lord's.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond and John
Mehaffey)