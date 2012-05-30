LONDON May 30 Off-spinner Sunil Narine has replaced Kemar Roach in the West Indies side currently touring England after the fast bowler returned home to Barbados on Wednesday because of shin muscle soreness.

Narine, 24, has played eight one-day and two Twenty20 internationals but has yet to play in a test match. He has just finished competing in the Indian Premier League where he took 24 wickets in six matches for the winners Kolkata Knight Riders.

West Indies play England in the third test in Birmingham starting on June 7 after losing the first two matches. They then play three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.

Roach, who took six wickets in the first test and two at Trent Bridge, is the second member of the West Indies pace attack to return home after Shannon Gabriel suffered a back injury on his debut at Lord's.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond and John Mehaffey)