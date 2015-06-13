June 13 Australia's Chris Rogers is still dealing with headaches and dizzy spells after being hit on the head in training before the first test against West Indies, and the opening batsman says the lingering symptoms have been a wake-up call to the dangers of concussion.

Rogers, who was ruled out of both tests in the Caribbean after suffering the blow to the head in Dominica, said he did not initially think it was overly serious.

"To be honest, I didn't think much of the hit on the head. I've been hit on the head quite a few times (and) I thought it was just another one," he told Cricket Australia's website.

"But then I just didn't start to feel great. I spoke to the doc and didn't expect him to rule me out of the test, but he did.

"I was a little bit surprised at the time but since then I still haven't quite recovered. I've had some pretty bad days so I think the doc was right. He made the right call."

The 37-year-old left-hander said it had been a new experience for him.

"I've never really had symptoms like this, I must admit," he added. "Even just running and taking a few catches and then feeling terrible for the rest of the day.

"I just didn't really think I'd have the headaches and the dizziness that have come with it.

"The only thing for me is that the symptoms have gone for so long. That's been a bit worrying but I'm assured by the doctor that's fine.

"Its been a bit of a wake-up call."

Rogers, who has indicated the Ashes series in England would probably mark his Australia swan song, added that he felt he was about a week away from being able to play again.

He is keen to get the chance to produce on the field in warm-up matches and ensure he can resume his opening partnership with David Warner for the first test at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff from July 8.

"A couple of weeks off in the Caribbean isn't the worst but you want to be out there playing," Rogers said.

"There's still a fair bit of time, but first and foremost it's getting back into this side, and it (the team) is going pretty well. That's the challenge.

"There's a bit of time and a few practice games before that, so hopefully I'm right." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)