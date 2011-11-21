MUMBAI Nov 21 West Indies middle-order
batting mainstay Shivnarine Chanderpaul is doubtful for the
third and final test against India because of a calf injury,
captain Darren Sammy said on Monday.
Chanderpaul had not recovered from the left calf muscle
injury he suffered while batting during the second test at Eden
Gardens in Kolkata, Sammy told reporters.
The left-handed batsman is the most experienced player in
the West Indies squad and scored the highest number of runs for
his team in the first two tests, which West Indies lost to trail
the series 2-0.
Chanderpaul, 37, who bats with an unorthodox stance, skipped
practice on Sunday and did not bat on Monday either.
"We are monitoring his situation. The experienced player
that he is, I guess he will know if he could really make it for
us tomorrow but we have to wait until tomorrow to decide," Sammy
told reporters at Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the final test.
Facing a 3-0 whitewash in the test series, the West Indies
captain said his young team had played well in patches and had
to learn how to be more consistent against better test sides.
"I think once we keep showing the improvement I am quite
happy. Last test we scored the highest second innings by a West
Indian team following on," Sammy said.
"To score 400-plus runs in the second innings is good to
see. We weren't rolled over.
"So far (we have) been playing good cricket but we have to
be more consistent...If we bat well in the first innings, we
don't bat as well in the second innings.
"The team has some good players coming through, so it is
about building and being consistent in our performances and that
is what I know the coaches are looking forward to and I am
looking forward to."
Sammy was pleased with the Wankhede Stadium pitch, which he
said suited both the bowlers and the batsmen.
"So far, the practice wickets have been good. There's been
something in it for the fast bowlers and the batsmen seem to be
playing their shots," the 27-year-old all-rounder said.
"Possibly we may have three fast bowlers and Ravi (Rampaul)
might come in. So far throughout the test series the pacers have
been the ones getting the wickets for us.
"We will look at that and hopefully we could come up with
the right eleven to at least salvage a draw or a win here."
