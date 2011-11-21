MUMBAI Nov 21 West Indies middle-order batting mainstay Shivnarine Chanderpaul is doubtful for the third and final test against India because of a calf injury, captain Darren Sammy said on Monday.

Chanderpaul had not recovered from the left calf muscle injury he suffered while batting during the second test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sammy told reporters.

The left-handed batsman is the most experienced player in the West Indies squad and scored the highest number of runs for his team in the first two tests, which West Indies lost to trail the series 2-0.

Chanderpaul, 37, who bats with an unorthodox stance, skipped practice on Sunday and did not bat on Monday either.

"We are monitoring his situation. The experienced player that he is, I guess he will know if he could really make it for us tomorrow but we have to wait until tomorrow to decide," Sammy told reporters at Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the final test.

Facing a 3-0 whitewash in the test series, the West Indies captain said his young team had played well in patches and had to learn how to be more consistent against better test sides.

"I think once we keep showing the improvement I am quite happy. Last test we scored the highest second innings by a West Indian team following on," Sammy said.

"To score 400-plus runs in the second innings is good to see. We weren't rolled over.

"So far (we have) been playing good cricket but we have to be more consistent...If we bat well in the first innings, we don't bat as well in the second innings.

"The team has some good players coming through, so it is about building and being consistent in our performances and that is what I know the coaches are looking forward to and I am looking forward to."

Sammy was pleased with the Wankhede Stadium pitch, which he said suited both the bowlers and the batsmen.

"So far, the practice wickets have been good. There's been something in it for the fast bowlers and the batsmen seem to be playing their shots," the 27-year-old all-rounder said.

"Possibly we may have three fast bowlers and Ravi (Rampaul) might come in. So far throughout the test series the pacers have been the ones getting the wickets for us.

"We will look at that and hopefully we could come up with the right eleven to at least salvage a draw or a win here." (Editing by Clare Fallon; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)