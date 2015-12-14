Inter Milan sack manager Stefano Pioli - club statement
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been banned from bowling for 12 months by the International Cricket Council after undergoing testing on his action.
It is the second ban for the 34-year-old, whose off-spin bowling is only used on a part-time basis by West Indies.
He was reported for an illegal action following the first test defeat against Sri Lanka in October and had testing at the ICC accredited testing centre in Brisbane earlier this month.
"The assessment revealed that Samuels' elbow extension exceeded 15 degrees while bowling and, thus, he employed an illegal bowling action," the world governing body said in a statement.
"As this report constitutes the player's second suspension within a two-year period, he is now automatically suspended from bowling in international cricket for a 12-month period."
Samuels has already served a near four-year bowling ban from 2008 over concerns with his action but was allowed to resume in 2011 after remedial work.
He was reported again following a test in India in 2013 and subsequently banned from bowling his quicker deliveries but had been allowed to continue with his standard off-break.
He will not be allowed to apply to have his action re-assessed until the ban ends, the ICC added.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The National Basketball Association (NBA) opened its first academy in India on Tuesday, hoping the facility on the outskirts of Delhi will trigger the game's growth in a country obsessed with cricket.