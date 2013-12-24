Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Dec 24 West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels will need surgery on a chronic right wrist injury and has been ruled out of their limited overs series in New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton, who has played two tests and the same number of one-day internationals, will replace Samuels in the 15-man squad, the West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement.
"It will require surgery management and he returns home to seek that surgical opinion and advice from the West Indies Cricket Board's medical panel, headed by Dr. Akshai Mansingh," the team's physiotherapist C.J. Clark said.
West Indies, who lost the test series 2-0 against New Zealand, will play five ODIs, starting in Auckland on Thursday, followed by two Twenty20 internationals. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.