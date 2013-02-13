Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
BRISBANE Feb 13 West Indies beat Australia by 27 runs in their Twenty20 international at the Gabba on Wednesday.
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
Scores:
West Indies 191-6 (J. Charles 57, J. Faulkner 3-28)
Australia: 164-8 (A. Voges 51, K. Pollard 3-30) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.