Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the first test between England and West Indies at Lord's on Saturday.
West Indies first innings 243 (S. Chanderpaul 87 not out, S.Broad 7-72)
England first innings (overnight 259-3)
A. Strauss c Ramdin b Roach 122
A. Cook b Roach 26
J. Trott c Ramdin b Sammy 58
K. Pietersen c Ramdin b Samuels 32
I. Bell not out 38
J. Bairstow lbw b Roach 16
M. Prior b Gabriel 19
T. Bresnan c Ramdin b Sammy 0
S. Broad b Edwards 10
G. Swann b Gabriel 30
J. Anderson not out 0
Extras (b 9, lb 3, nb 12) 24
Total (all out; 113.3 overs) 398
Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-194 3-244 4-266 5-292 6-320 7-323 8-342 9-397
Bowling: F. Edwards 25-1-88-1 (3nb), K. Roach 25-3-108-3 (8nb), S. Gabriel 21.3-2-60-3, D. Sammy 28-1-92-2 (1nb), M. Samuels 12-3-34-1
West Indies second innings
A. Barath c Prior b Bresnan 24
K. Powell c Bell b Broad 8
K. Edwards run out 0
D. Bravo b Swann 21
S. Chanderpaul not out 34
M. Samuels not out 26
Extras (lb 7) 7
Total (for four wickets, 50 overs) 120
Still to bat: D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, K. Roach, S. Gabriel, F. Edwards
Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-36 3-36 4-65
Bowling: J. Anderson 14-6-21-0, S.Broad 13-4-31-1, T.Bresnan
15-6-40-1, G. Swann 8-3-21-1
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.